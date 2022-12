Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This comes after the paring of early gains in Wall Street overnight, as the optimism from the cooler US CPI data petered out before the close. The overall risk mood is more tentative and pensive for now, with S&P 500 futures seen up just 3 points, or 0.08%, as all eyes stay on the FOMC meeting decision coming up later today.