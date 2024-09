Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

This comes with US futures showing a more muted tone today, keeping flattish at the moment. It's been another good month for European indices, having clawed their way back after the early August blip. But with month-end and quarter-end in focus today, that could muddy up the flows a little before we reset tomorrow.