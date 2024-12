Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The changes are light but the DAX looks poised to keep the run higher after breaking the 20,000 mark this week. Another round of gains today will make it six in a row for the German benchmark index. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% so that is also keeping the broader market mood in check to start the session.