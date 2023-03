Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Looking over to the US, FRB shares are down 14% in pre-market so that is one to keep an eye out for. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% while Dow futures are flat at the moment.