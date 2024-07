Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

Despite all of the gains in past few sessions, the CAC 40 index is still down 0.2% on the week currently. That is an indictment that any optimism remains very much on a leash for the time being. For US stocks later, earnings season will come into focus with the big banks set to begin reporting later. S&P 500 futures are flat for now.