Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's a decent start as European stocks look to be in a world of their own. US equities stuttered a little to start the week but that isn't fazing Europe today. US futures are fairly tepid, so the overall mood is more balanced. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% currently.