Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Regional stocks got a boost from the ECB yesterday, not before the BOJ report here sent equities reeling in Wall Street trading. Higher yields today is also part of the equation after the BOJ did announce an adjustment to its YCC program. But we are also seeing in part a catch up to losses yesterday for European stocks. The overall mood today is more balanced though with US futures chasing further gains at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 15 points, or 0.35%.