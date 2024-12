Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

US futures are lightly changed and keeping with a more tentative mood after two days of declines this week. Investors are keeping rather cautious after the extended gains since November. And they will be looking to the inflation data later to validate/invalidate market sentiment ahead of more key central bank policy decisions in the week to come.