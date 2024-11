Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

There's some push and pull in the opening stages but the changes here don't take away from the heavy selling yesterday. As mentioned since last week, the outlook for European indices remain challenging considering the more dour economic outlook in the region. So far today, US futures are also a little more subdued with S&P 500 futures down 0.3%.