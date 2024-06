Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

The CAC 40 index is pretty much flat on the week when accounting for the opening moves here. The DAX is seen up just 0.1% on the week when taking in the slight gains above. So, that speaks to the lack of direction on the week. As a reminder, the first round of the French elections on the weekend is going to be one to watch for the euro and regional assets.