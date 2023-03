Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

This follows a roughly 3% drop in both the DAX and CAC 40 yesterday, when market fears were running high. Despite the steadier open, it goes without saying that sentiment is still balanced on a knife's edge at the moment. 2-year Treasury yields have come back up a little to 4.05% on the day while S&P 500 futures are up 17 points, or 0.4%, currently.