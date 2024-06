Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

The rally in Wall Street yesterday was largely driven by tech stocks but it has lifted the overall mood. US futures are more tepid today though but for European indices, there is some catching up to do. In FX, major currencies are lightly changed as we await the ECB later in the day. EUR/USD is just marginally higher by 0.1% to 1.0880.