Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

This comes with US futures holding minor gains but mostly related to tech stocks. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, while Dow futures are flat. Looking back at European indices, two charts in focus right now are the CAC 40 and IBEX as they run into a test of key support levels: