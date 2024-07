Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

It's been a mixed week for European indices, though a really poor one for French stocks. The CAC 40 is still down 1.2% this week even after accounting for the slight gains to start the day. US futures are holding in a better spot though, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% currently.