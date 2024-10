Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

There is a more tepid mood among European indices, with US futures also reflecting similar sentiment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% and that's not leaving major currencies with much to work with. The antipodeans are marginally higher, backed by more positive China sentiment today. But that's about it. All eyes are on the US CPI report coming up later in the day next.