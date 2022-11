Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

It's a mixed showing in Europe as regional assets are still digesting the geopolitical developments from yesterday. However, the earlier news here is certainly helping at least with S&P 500 futures seen up 14 points, or 0.37%, as the session gets underway. That is at least a better look compared to where we left off earlier in Asia trading.