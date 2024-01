Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

It's early in the day but with there being little on the agenda in Europe and all the anticipation ahead of the US CPI data tomorrow, there might not be much interest to chase any moves today. S&P 500 futures are flat, so that is also suggesting a more lackadaisical and cautious mood in terms of risk sentiment currently.