Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

There's not much in it to start the new week so far. Markets are still fast asleep as we look to get things going in European trading. US futures are also slightly lower, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures down roughly 0.2%.