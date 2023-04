Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

There is a contrast in the equities space at the moment, with tech shares looking buoyed since yesterday. There was a late retreat in Wall Street though, which is weighing slightly on the mood today. However, that is balanced out by a more positive mood seen in US futures. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 1.0%, and Dow futures up 0.2% at the moment.