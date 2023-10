Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

S&P 500 futures have also trimmed gains to 0.4%, still largely driven by tech shares, while Dow futures are now up by just 0.1% on the day. The slight relief from earlier is fading a fair bit as yields are climbing a little as well to get the session going. 10-year Treasury yields are now up 3 bps to 4.875%, keeping broader market sentiment on edge at the moment.