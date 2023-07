Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Equities are looking for a further bounce this week after last week's losses and it's been a pretty straightforward one so far. The US CPI data later is the key risk event to watch and a softer set of readings there will tee stocks up for a rather strong second-half of the week, all else being equal.