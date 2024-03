Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

This comes as US futures are looking rather flattish still on the day. For European indices, the DAX and CAC 40 are continuing their good form as they trade to fresh record highs. Meanwhile, UK stocks are tentative but are on the verge of a breakout to its highest levels since May last year. So, that is one to watch in the sessions ahead.