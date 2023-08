Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This follows the negative late showing in US stocks yesterday. As bond yields continue to climb, it is weighing on the overall risk mood. US futures are up marginally by 0.1% now but as has been the case since last week, the selling only tends to hit later in Wall Street. So, keep an eye out for that especially with Treasury yields looking to break higher.