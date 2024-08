Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are flat, so that's not leaving all too much to work with. The market mood is steadier following the gains yesterday but that owed much to better US data. Today, traders will have to fend for themselves and look to each other in order to keep the calm before the weekend.