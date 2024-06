Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

French stocks bounced back a little last week but will stay under scrutiny in the week ahead, with the first round of the election coming up on 30 June. As for the overall risk mood, it is mostly steadier with US futures also little changed. S&P 500 futures are flat as the session gets underway.