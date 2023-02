Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The good times continue to roll in Europe, even with US futures pinned slightly lower on the day. S&P 500 futures are now down 9 points, or 0.2%, but that isn't fazing stocks in Europe. The CAC 40 is coming close to retest its all-time high of 7,387 again, just 0.5% away.