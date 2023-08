Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

A good start for European stocks but this comes after the strong dip buying in Wall Street yesterday. The overall mood is also keeping steadier today with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.15% at the moment. In FX, the dollar is mildly weaker but nothing out of the ranges from the past two days.