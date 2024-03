Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

The overall risk sentiment is looking more optimistic as the session gets underway. But we'll have to see how traders react to the US CPI data later to really get a sense of things. For now at least, they are sticking with a rebound following the drop yesterday. S&P 500 futures are also seen up 0.4% currently.