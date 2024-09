Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.0%

This comes with US futures also sitting higher on the day, with S&P 500 future up 0.2% currently. After a bit of a setback so far in September, the bounce today is most welcome for European indices. But we'll see if that can carry through as the attention turns towards key central bank decisions in the coming week.