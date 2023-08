Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

The slightly more positive mood in US futures, which are up 0.2%, is also helping. But the large part of these gains are a catch up to the Friday move. Be reminded that UK markets are closed today so that will make for thinner and lighter trading, so there might not be much in terms of notable flows in the session ahead.