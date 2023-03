Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

It would seem that investors are taking on a more cautious approach, with S&P 500 futures also down 8 points, or 0.2%, currently. It's all about the waiting period now as broader markets are eyeing the US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.