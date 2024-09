Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

This comes as S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures down 0.2% currently. Overall, it's just a minor check back for stocks on the week. Investors are still contemplating some post-Fed musings and we'll see what Wall Street has to say about things later in the day.