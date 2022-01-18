Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Tech stocks are the main laggard, with Europe's tech index leading declines as it is down by over 1%. This mirrors the mood in US futures, with Nasdaq futures down by 0.9%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% and Dow futures down 0.2%.

As mentioned earlier, just be wary in case losses accelerate as that could spark some added risk aversion in the market. In turn, that could also help to put a wet blanket on the potential breakout in oil prices today.