Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

It's a welcome bounce for French stocks especially after running into support from its 100-day moving average and its key trendline support (as seen below). But it still doesn't take away from this being a rough week for European indices in general, as they encounter a more notable pullback after the surging gains since the March dip.