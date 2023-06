Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This follows from the marginal gains by Wall Street at the end of last week, and also a slightly more optimistic start this week - at least for tech stocks. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% currently. Dow futures are only up 0.1% so at least it's not all bad for value stocks, which is the heavier composition among European indices.