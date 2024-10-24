Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

For European indices, they not only have to deal with overall equities sentiment on the day but also PMI data in the next hour. So, look out for that. In the meantime, US futures are keeping a little higher at the balance with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6%. That's largely led by more positive sentiment in tech following Tesla's earnings overnight. Dow futures are marginally lower by 0.1% for now though.