Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The overall mood is also helped by higher US futures today, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. Outside of the equities space, things are less enthusiastic though. The bond market isn't doing a whole lot while major currencies are still stuck in narrow ranges for now.