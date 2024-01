Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

US futures are also lightly lower at the balance with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down 0.1%, though Dow futures are down around 0.3% currently. This is keeping a lid on any risk optimism as we get the session underway.