Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

This comes with US futures also keeping little changed, with S&P 500 futures marginally lower by 4 points or 0.06%. That's not leaving major currencies with much to work with as well, keeping in narrower ranges thus far. EUR/USD is flat at 1.0940, trapped within a 12 pips range.