Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

That opposed to the more decent moves in FX and bonds, but even that hasn't changed much since Asia. The overall mood is rather tentative now with S&P 500 futures also losing a little ground to be up marginally by 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 0.1% and putting everything together it exemplifies a more tepid risk sentiment in markets. All eyes are of course on the US election tomorrow.