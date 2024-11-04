- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 -0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.2%
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%
That opposed to the more decent moves in FX and bonds, but even that hasn't changed much since Asia. The overall mood is rather tentative now with S&P 500 futures also losing a little ground to be up marginally by 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 0.1% and putting everything together it exemplifies a more tepid risk sentiment in markets. All eyes are of course on the US election tomorrow.