Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

This takes away from the slight gains just about an hour ago. It's going to be a bit more of a quiet one in trading today. That considering US markets are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.