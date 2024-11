Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This comes as US futures are also looking relatively muted. S&P 500 futures are up marginally by 0.1%, the same as Nasdaq futures and Dow futures. There's not much to scrutinise with the market mood today as traders and investors are all awaiting the US election before making their moves. In the bond market, 10-year yields in the US are up 1 bps to 4.319% currently.