Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

The changes are mostly light as there's not much appetite to go running just yet to start the week. It's a holiday in Japan and a partial market holiday in the US, with Canada also out later. So, that's sapping some of the energy and enthusiasm today. The dollar is keeping steadier across the board, holding slight gains against the antipodeans mostly.