Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

This comes as US futures have also pared its earlier gains, keeping flattish now. USD/JPY has also turned flat as it retreats back to just under 144.00 on the day. The high earlier in Asia touched 144.45 but that wasn't sustained in the last few hours. It's all to play for in the new week as market players are trying to make do with the aftermath of the Fed decision last week. For some context, traders have now priced in a ~51% probability of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed for November. A step too far?