Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

This comes as US futures are also mildly changed as the session gets underway, up by just 0.1%. The lack of follow through in broader markets is helping to keep major currencies in a more pensive mood as well. USD/JPY was down to 153.90 in the handover from Asia to Europe but is back up to 154.40 on the day now.