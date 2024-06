Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The changes are light with no clear direction just yet to start the day. US futures are also keeping more tentative, with S&P 500 futures up by just 0.1%. In FX, major currencies remain largely muted as all eyes are on the US jobs report coming up later in the day.