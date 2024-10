Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

It's a mild recovery for French stocks after the decline yesterday as budget concerns cropped up. While the DAX is still lingering near record highs, the CAC 40 is still just hanging in there after the decline in June following the call for a snap election in France at the time.