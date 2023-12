Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Trading appetite should be rather sapped and subdued in European trading today, with market players awaiting the Fed decision later - which will come after the European close. US futures are also more tentative after the slight gains from yesterday, with Wall Street taking the major indices to fresh highs for the year. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% only currently.