Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures as well, which are rather flattish on the day. And this follows up from the slight drop in stocks yesterday. That being said, it's just a bit of consolidation at the highs for European equities at the moment. The DAX and CAC 40 are just only slightly off record highs with the former up 0.7% on the week and the latter up 1.8%.