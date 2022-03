Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

There's not much conviction floating around the market for the time being, with major currencies also lacking any meaningful impetus on the day. S&P 500 futures are sitting 0.3% lower, while 10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 4 bps to 2.185%.